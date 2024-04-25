Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 637.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

Aberdeen International stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. Aberdeen International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

