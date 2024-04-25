Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 637.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
Aberdeen International stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. Aberdeen International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Aberdeen International
