Bailard Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock remained flat at $239.49 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 264,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

