Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.24. The stock had a trading volume of 266,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,567. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.48. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $118.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

