Bank of New Hampshire Sells 903 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BKR traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,963,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,780. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.