Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,451,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 29,131,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,000 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,281,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 735,219 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,443,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 471,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,793,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

