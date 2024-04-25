Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 226,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,552. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.