Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 15.7 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $6.21 on Thursday, hitting $33.23. 10,607,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

