Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE CP traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$111.73. 439,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,291. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.07. The firm has a market cap of C$104.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. Insiders sold a total of 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

