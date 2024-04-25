Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,419,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,691,000 after purchasing an additional 110,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $459.69. 263,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,372. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

