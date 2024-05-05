U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 314.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,207,000 after buying an additional 158,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,291,000 after acquiring an additional 504,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,829,000 after purchasing an additional 493,920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,992,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,435,000 after purchasing an additional 457,576 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,740,000 after purchasing an additional 531,314 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,822,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 179.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

