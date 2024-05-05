Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.79-2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

Several research firms have commented on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.86.

BRKR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. Bruker has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

