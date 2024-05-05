Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

BSV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,891. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

