Citigroup Trims TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price to $8.50

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TIXT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.73.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

NYSE:TIXT opened at $8.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.83 million, a PE ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

