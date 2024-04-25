Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $10.76 on Monday. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 13.55%.
Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
