Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $10.76 on Monday. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 13.55%.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

About Colony Bankcorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 725.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.