Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.70.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$9.04 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$9.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.63.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. Also, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$130,860.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

