Oil States International (OIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.22 million. Oil States International had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.65%. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oil States International Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE OIS opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 2.56. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

