Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.76. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 128,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Featured Stories

