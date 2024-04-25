CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.10 on Monday. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $418.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in CapStar Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 153,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CapStar Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CapStar Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in CapStar Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 97,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

