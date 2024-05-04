Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Up 8.6%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 17,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 131,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBD. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie L. Bowen acquired 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 458,315 shares of company stock worth $15,559,766. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after buying an additional 94,421 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,377,000. Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 493,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 89,496 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.