Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ENI were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on E. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ENI Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE E opened at $31.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

ENI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.