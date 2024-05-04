Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.17-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. Insperity also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.170-3.900 EPS.

Insperity Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $102.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Insperity has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $128.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

