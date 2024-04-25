Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded down $4.32 on Thursday, reaching $29.09. 473,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

