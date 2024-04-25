Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $31,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,239 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 233,902 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 314.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 148,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 113,026 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,055,000.

Shares of RWO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.10. 36,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

