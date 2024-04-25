Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.09. 111,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,846. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

