Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 50,291 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 562.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,291 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $13,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.50 and a 200 day moving average of $226.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $185.37 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

