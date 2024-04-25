Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 17,438 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 161.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 159,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.50. 633,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,040. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $184.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.55.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.