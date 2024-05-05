M&T Bank Corp Sells 90,552 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,552 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $163,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 210,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 651,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,055,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,731,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

