Amalgamated Bank Sells 64 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after buying an additional 115,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38,510.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,986,274. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $707.22 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $678.85 and its 200-day moving average is $616.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.