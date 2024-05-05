Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,268 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of ABEV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. 5,538,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,479,383. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

