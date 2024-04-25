First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,708,000 after purchasing an additional 682,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,129 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,157,000 after buying an additional 176,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,524,000 after buying an additional 1,157,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,843,000 after buying an additional 426,833 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,011. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

