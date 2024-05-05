Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.84. 5,526,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,637. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

