Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,423. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hercules Capital

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.