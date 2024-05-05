Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.
Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,423. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.
Hercules Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Hercules Capital
Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.
