iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,771 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.62% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $539,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.19. 1,411,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.57.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

