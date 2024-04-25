Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Invests $45,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Veralto Stock Up 0.2 %

VLTO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

