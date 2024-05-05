One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 4,164 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 394.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 89,447 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.46. 8,501,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

