One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 31 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $8.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.48. 48,515,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,759,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.53 and its 200 day moving average is $412.18. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $315.11 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

