Robert W. Baird Boosts LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $66.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.20.

LIVN stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 891,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,875. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 88.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LivaNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

