One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $16,590,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after buying an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 48,170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,889.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 62,285 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $75.32. 1,976,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $360,396.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $245,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,361. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.