First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in April

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,555. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $255.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYC. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 208,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $10,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 392.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 68,168 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

