FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading Up 4.5%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.59. Approximately 99,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 444,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

