Achain Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $308,817.35 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

