Gaimin (GMRX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.61 Million

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $46.61 million and $1.46 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gaimin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00773313 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,421,425.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

