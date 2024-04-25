GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading Up 6%

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.14. Approximately 7,678,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 11,729,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.