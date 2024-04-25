Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80 to $1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.890-7.030 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.94.

HLT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.46. The stock had a trading volume of 575,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,856. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $134.43 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.55 and a 200 day moving average of $184.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

