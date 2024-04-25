Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $390.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.73.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $9.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

