Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 162.4% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 196,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,005,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,260,793. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $195.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.