Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,245,000 after purchasing an additional 532,934 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,672. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

