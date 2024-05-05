Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $983,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,582,503,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,285,838,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,929,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,988,856,000 after acquiring an additional 99,377 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,351,000 after purchasing an additional 274,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,277 shares of company stock worth $35,373,364 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $572.38. 1,749,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $575.39 and its 200-day moving average is $532.82. The stock has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.