Wynn Capital LLC Invests $241,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.22. 1,993,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.97. The company has a market cap of $503.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
