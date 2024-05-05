SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 325.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 709.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

